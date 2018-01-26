At least 343 PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terrorists have been "neutralised" since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Afrin region of Syria, Turkey's military said on Friday.

Turkish authorities often use the word neutralise' in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish Armed Forces also destroyed 23 targets — among them weapon pits, shelters, and ammunition depots — of the PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terrorists Thursday night, the Turkish General Staff said in a statement.

The military reiterated that it was taking every precaution to not harm any civilians during the operation.

"The only things being targeted are terrorists, and any shelters, pits, weapons, vehicles, and equipment that belong to them," it said.