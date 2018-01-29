Turkish armed forces and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) on Sunday captured Mount Bursaya in Afrin, Syria, denying YPG/PKK a strategic peak it has used to launch attacks on civilians in both Turkey and Syria.

“The Turkish Armed Forces captured Mt Bursaya, as part of Operation Olive Branch. Activities continue to clear terrorists from the area,” said the Turkish General Staff in a statement.

The capture came after Turkish forces and FSA fighters advanced on the peak from the northwestern Syrian city of Azaz.

Air strikes followed as YPG/PKK towers and positions on the mountain took heavy artillery fire from Turkish forces.

A few hours after recapturing the strategic peak, forces also took full control of the Qestel Cindo village which is located in south of Mount Bursaya, FSA sources told Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

The Bursaya Mountain is in northeastern Afrin and has been cleared of the YPG.

TRT World'sSara Firth has more from the Turkey-Syria border.

Why is Bursaya strategically important?

The Bursaya mountain, which lies in the north of Azaz along the Turkish border, was an active frontline as it has been the base for the YPG’s armoury and ammunition.