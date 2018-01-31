TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish court jails three for life over bombing of German tourists
A suicide bomber, Saudi-born Syrian Nabil Fadli, killed the tourists when he blew himself up in Istanbul on January 12, 2016. Two Syrians and a Turkish national were found guilty for their role in the attack.
Turkish court jails three for life over bombing of German tourists
In this 2016 file picture a woman places flowers at the site of a suicide bomb attack at Sultanahmet square in Istanbul, Turkey. / Reuters
January 31, 2018

A Turkish court sentenced three people to multiple life sentences on Wednesday in connection with a bombing that killed 12 German tourists in Istanbul two years ago.

A suicide bomber, Saudi-born Syrian Nabil Fadli, killed the tourists when he blew himself up in Sultanahmet, Istanbul's historic heart, on January 12, 2016. Turkish authorities blamed Daesh for the attack.

Two Syrians, Atala el Hasan el Mayyup and Fevzi Muhammed Ali, and a Turkish man, Halil Dervis, were found guilty of aiding murder, membership of a terrorist organisation and committing crimes in the name of an armed terrorist organisation.

They were each given 12 aggravated life sentences, 12 terms of 16 years and 16 eight-year terms for the injuries caused. They were also given nine years for transporting explosives from Syria, for a total of 329 years each on top of the multiple life sentences.

A lawyer for two of the convicted, Atanur Demir, said the investigation into the case was not thorough and that he would challenge the verdict.

Recommended

Lawyer to appeal

"I am of the opinion that this verdict will be overturned by the appeals court," he said.

One other defendant received a six-year sentence for membership in a terrorist organisation. Unlike the others, he was released pending appeal. Eighteen defendants were found not guilty and four others remain at large.

The bomber, Fadli, was born in Saudi Arabia in 1988 where his father was teaching. He fought in the ranks of Daesh in Syria and was at one stage captured and tortured, before entering Turkey a few weeks before the attack, officials said.

Fadli registered as a refugee with authorities in Istanbul in early January, 2016, before blowing himself up among groups of tourists in Sultanahmet Square near the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia, striking at the heart of Turkey's tourism industry.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry