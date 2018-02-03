Turkish troops are getting closer to Syria’s Afrin city center, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Turkey’s ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Afrin is now in its third week.

Speaking at an ordinary congress of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in the eastern province of Bitlis, Erdogan said: “We are advancing into Afrin city center. We are close.”

A total of 897 YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists have been “neutralised” since the operation began.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more details from Ankara.