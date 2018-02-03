TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish troops ‘getting close’ to Syria’s Afrin city – Erdogan
Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20 along with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.
Turkish troops ‘getting close’ to Syria’s Afrin city – Erdogan
Smoke rises from the Syria's Afrin region, as it is pictured from near the Turkish town of Hassa, on the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay province, Turkey January 20, 2018. / Reuters
February 3, 2018

Turkish troops are getting closer to Syria’s Afrin city center, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday. 

Turkey’s ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Afrin is now in its third week. 

Speaking at an ordinary congress of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in the eastern province of Bitlis, Erdogan said: “We are advancing into Afrin city center. We are close.” 

A total of 897 YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists have been “neutralised” since the operation began.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more details from Ankara.

Recommended

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty. 

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defence rights under the UN Charter, and respect for Syria’s territorial integrity.

Since the start of the operation, the YPG/PKK has carried out cross-border attacks on Turkey by firing rockets on civilian neighbourhoods, killing at least seven civilians and injuring 107 others including children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry