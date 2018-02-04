A decision by sport's top court to lift life bans for doping of 28 Russian athletes was "extremely disappointing and surprising," International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach said on Sunday.

He said that the ruling came as a complete surprise to the IOC.

"We would never have expected this," Bach told a press conference in Pyeongchang just five days ahead of the opening of the Winter Olympic Games.

The IOC's disciplinary commission banned 43 Russian athletes for life and disqualified all Russians from competing at the Pyeongchang Games over a state-sponsored doping conspiracy.

It later ruled that 169 athletes who had proved they were clean would be allowed to compete.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday upheld the appeals of the 28 Russians against the Olympic life bans, ruling there was "insufficient" evidence that the athletes had benefited from the doping system at the 2014 Winter Games, hosted by Russia.