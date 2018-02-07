Turkey has completed all of the European Union's 72 criteria for granting visa free travel to the bloc and has handed over the relevant documents, Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Wednesday.

As part of a controversial agreement signed in March 2016, the EU offered Ankara billions of euros and visa liberalisation in exchange for Turkey stemming the flow of migrants after Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II.

But Turkey has long expressed its irritation over Brussels' failure to approve visa liberalisation because of its continued calls for Ankara to reform its anti-terror laws.

In a news conference in Ankara, Kalin said visa free travel in 2018 would give fresh momentum to Turkey's relations with the union.

Turkey had submitted all related documents to EU officials ahead of an EU-Turkey summit in March, Kalin said on Wednesday.

He hailed the development, saying "from today we can say there is a new process."

TRT World'sAndrew Hopkins reports.

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik also said Ankara had finalised a draft document for Turkish citizens to travel to Schengen countries visa-free and would be submitting it to the EU Commission soon.

“Turkey has met all 72 requirements for the deal,” he said, adding that Ankara had also proposed a summit between the EU and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) with the provisional date of June, 2018.

“Such a summit might be productive in terms of delivering a global message,” he said.

Turkey's anti-terror laws

The Commission had demanded that Turkey change its definition of what constitutes a "terrorism offence," to ensure that security laws are not used against media or academics.