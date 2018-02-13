TÜRKİYE
Turkish military, Free Syrian Army free another village
Syria's western Muhammadiyah village, Amarah Hill have been cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists during ongoing Afrin operation
A photo taken from Turkey's Hatay province shows military vehicles are being transported to border units as Turkish Armed Forces hit PYD/PKK terror group targets within the 'Operation Olive Branch' launched in Syria's Afrin, on February 12, 2018. / AA
February 13, 2018

Turkish soldiers and Free Syrian Army (FSA) have cleared Muhammadiyah village and Amarah Hill of YPG/PKK terrorists in western Afrin region, according to Anadolu Agency correspondents on the ground on Monday.

Jandaris town's Muhammadiyah village is located in the west of Afrin.

Since the beginning of the operation, 51 different strategic areas have been captured from the clutches of terrorists, among them a town center, 33 villages, three rural areas and 14 hills.

Turkey on January 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defence rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost importance" is being put on avoiding harming civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.

