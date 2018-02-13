Turkish soldiers and Free Syrian Army (FSA) have cleared Muhammadiyah village and Amarah Hill of YPG/PKK terrorists in western Afrin region, according to Anadolu Agency correspondents on the ground on Monday.

Jandaris town's Muhammadiyah village is located in the west of Afrin.

Since the beginning of the operation, 51 different strategic areas have been captured from the clutches of terrorists, among them a town center, 33 villages, three rural areas and 14 hills.

Turkey on January 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

