A Turkish court on Friday released a Turkish-German journalist who was arrested by the Turkish police last year.

The 32nd High Penal Court in Istanbul ordered the release of Deniz Yucel, a correspondent for German daily Die Welt, who was arrested in February 2017 on suspicion of spreading terrorist propaganda.

The court also accepted an indictment against Yucel demanding up to 18 years in prison on charges of spreading terrorist propaganda and inciting public hatred and enmity.

The court released him with a preliminary proceedings report.