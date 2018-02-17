TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
YPG rocket attacks worry Syrian refugees
Syrians who fled the civil war in their country have rebuild their lives in the border towns of Turkey. But now the YPG rockets fired from Afrin region threaten to destroy their homes and businesses.
In this February 2, 2018 file photo, smoke rises after rockets launched by YPG/PKK terrorists from Syria's Afrin hit a house and a street in Reyhanli district of Hatay, Turkey. / AA
February 17, 2018

Thousands of Syrians have started their lives all over again in the the Turkish border towns like Reyhanli and Kilis - only a few kilometres away from the Syria border.

They have found their homes and businesses there, but most of them have to close their shops earlier than the usual due to the rockets, fired from YPG-held Afrin region in Syria.

“The start of the Operation Olive Branch is good for us. This way we will feel safe in Reyhanli. If this operation hadn't started we would always feel the threat from the other side of the border,” says Mustafa Matar, a Syrian shop owner in Reyhanli.

YPG - the Syrian branch of the PKK terror organisation - has fired more than 50 rockets into Reyhanli in the past month alone.

As TRT World's Nafisa Latic reports despite threats of YPG rockets, Syrian civilians dare to show their defiance.

SOURCE:TRT World
