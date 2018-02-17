Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said Turkey's ongoing operation in northwestern Syria is getting closer to "victory" with each passing day.

Erdogan addressed a large crowd prior to the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's provincial congress in the central province of Afyonkarahisar.

"We are getting closer to victory with each passing day," Erdogan said.

Reiterating the aim of repatriating three million Syrian refugees, currently in Turkey, to their homes safely, Erdogan said the Turkish military had advanced 300 sq kms during the operation.

