Comments by US President Donald Trump and a "darkening global security landscape" have made the world less safe, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists warned Thursday, moving its symbolic "Doomsday Clock" 30 seconds closer to midnight.

The clock is a metaphor for how close humanity is to destroying the planet and itself. It was last shifted in 2015, from five to three minutes to midnight.

It is now set at two and a half minutes to the extinction of humanity.

The decision to move the clock or not is made each year by a group of scientists and intellectuals, who currently include 15 Nobel prize winners.