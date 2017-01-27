TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey sends 2nd extradition request to Greece for coup soldiers
Greece's Supreme Court denied Turkey's first extradition bid to return the eight soldiers accused of taking part in the July 15, 2016 coup attempt. Turkey says the move by Greece is political and could jeopardize a refugee deal.
Turkey sends 2nd extradition request to Greece for coup soldiers
Several of the eight soldiers who fled to Greece following last year's attempted coup arrive at an Athens court house. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 27, 2017

Turkey's Justice Ministry has sent a second extradition request to Greece for the eight fugitive soldiers. Turkey also asked Interpol to arrest the soldiers who are wanted in connection with the July 15, 2016 coup attempt.

Greece's Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the extradition of the eight soldiers, who say they fear for their lives if returned to Turkey.

Turkey said it may take measures, including scrapping a migration deal with Athens, after the extradition bid was rejected.

"We demanded that the eight soldiers be tried again. This is a political decision, Greece is protecting and hosting coup plotters," said Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu.

Recommended

Turkey's government condemned the verdict and accused Greece of failing in the fight against terrorism.

Ankara issued arrest warrants after the soldiers fled to Greece as the coup collapsed early on the morning of July 16, 2016.

The government accuses the eight men of taking part in the attempted putsch and branded them traitors.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister