Turkey's Justice Ministry has sent a second extradition request to Greece for the eight fugitive soldiers. Turkey also asked Interpol to arrest the soldiers who are wanted in connection with the July 15, 2016 coup attempt.

Greece's Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the extradition of the eight soldiers, who say they fear for their lives if returned to Turkey.

Turkey said it may take measures, including scrapping a migration deal with Athens, after the extradition bid was rejected.

"We demanded that the eight soldiers be tried again. This is a political decision, Greece is protecting and hosting coup plotters," said Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu.