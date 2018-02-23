Turkey on Thursday strongly condemned the Dutch parliament's motion recognising Armenian allegations of "genocide" during 1915 events.

"We strongly condemn the decision of the Netherlands' House of Representatives today to recognize the 1915 events as 'genocide'," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Describing the Dutch parliament's decision as "baseless," the ministry said the decision has no place in history and "therefore, it has no legal binding or validity."

Historical facts

Ministry also added that "Turkey's position regarding 1915 events is based on historical facts and principle of law."

Ankara has also repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia plus international experts to tackle the issue.

Turkey's viewpoint of the events is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia in 1915 occurred after some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.