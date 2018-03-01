Turkey wants to walk along with Africa when a new world order is being established, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday at a joint press conference with his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz in the capital Nouakchott.

Erdogan started his tour on February 26 with a visit to Algeria; he is expected to visit Mali and Senegal next.

“We will form an alliance with Mauritania on a win-win basis,” Erdogan said.

He also thanked President Aziz for Mauritania’s support in the fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

Erdogan's visit is Turkey's first-ever official visit at the presidential level to Mauritania.

Bilateral agreements

Erdogan and Aziz held an one-on-one meeting for approximately one hour, which was followed by a meeting of delegations for half an hour.

The two leaders then oversaw the signing ceremony of several bilateral agreements.

The agreements involved cooperation in fishery and marine economy, agriculture, protection of investments, tourism, hydrocarbons, mines and minerals, diaspora issues, Turkish Maarif Foundation and higher education scholarships.