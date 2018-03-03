TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish warplanes hit pro-Assad militants in Afrin - monitor
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says Turkish warplanes struck pro-Syrian regime militants in Afrin, killing at least 36.
Turkish warplanes hit pro-Assad militants in Afrin - monitor
Smoke rises in Rajo, Syria, March 3, 2018. / Reuters
March 3, 2018

Turkish warplanes struck pro-Assad militants in the northwestern Afrin region of Syria on Saturday, killing at least 36, as Turkey's assault in the region gathered pace, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh militants from Afrin.

The pro-Syrian regime militants entered Afrin last week in support of the YPG, the stated target of the operation launched by Turkey and allied Free Syrian Army.

Previously, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that these kind of "terror organisations take wrong steps with the decision they take," adding that those will "pay a heavy price."

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said they had cleared the town of Rajo from militants, while the military said in a statement that the army had taken control of seven settlements including Rajo on Saturday.

Yildirim said: "Our soldiers, special forces, gendarmes and Free Syrian Army heroes are advancing towards Afrin step by step."

Recommended

The Observatory said the Turkish army was in control of about 70 percent of the town, about 25 km northwest of Afrin city.

The Observatory said the air strike, which hit a camp in Kafr Jina, marked the third time in 48 hours that Turkish warplanes had struck pro-regime militants in Afrin.

Turkish air strikes had targeted positions held by the pro-regime and Iran-backed Shia militias called "Popular Forces" from 0300 GMT until 0800 GMT.

It did not say where or give a death toll.

Turkey views the YPG as an extension of the PKK, which has waged a terror campaign against Turkey for more than 30 years and is deemed a terrorist group by the US, the EU and Turkey. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction