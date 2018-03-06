President Vladimir Putin played football with FIFA boss Gianni Infantino in the Kremlin on Tuesday as Russia marked 100 days before the start of the World Cup.

The footage was released by football's world governing body in a tweet featuring legends of the beautiful game juggling the ball and doing tricks.

The clip ended with Putin heading the ball back to Infantino after a heavily edited kickabout set to Rimsky-Korsakov's Flight of the Bumblebee.

"Some people just can't wait for the greatest show on earth," FIFA said in the tweet.

Others playing around with the official Telstar 18 World Cup ball included ex-England midfielder Wayne Rooney and Argentina's Diego Maradona.

Brazil's Ronaldo juggled the ball by the beach while Sweden's Thomas Brolin had his fun in the snow.