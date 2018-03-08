Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus has commended the normalisation of ties between Turkey and Germany, saying he now expects to welcome more than five million German visitors this year.

Speaking at a news conference held at the International Tourism Bourse (ITB) in Berlin, Kurtulmus said, “Early booking data signals an increase in reservations by up to 100 percent compared with last year.

“This year we are hoping to welcome more than 5 million German visitors.”

He said Ankara and Berlin were now normalising their relations after Germany left behind a contentious election campaign during which parties embraced anti-Turkey rhetoric.

“We are now experiencing a new momentum, and we hope that we will have a very positive atmosphere in our relations,” he said.