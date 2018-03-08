POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Sharapova crashes out of Indian Wells
The former world number one Maria Sharapova loses first round match with a 6-4 6-4 defeat to Japan's Naomi Osaka at the Indian Wells tennis tournament.
Sharapova crashes out of Indian Wells
Maria Sharapova of Russia leaves the court after losing to Naomi Osaka of Japan during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 7, 2018, in Indian Wells, California. / AFP
March 8, 2018

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova suffered a shock defeat on Wednesday to Japanese number 1 Naomi Osaka, losing her opening match at the WTA Indian Wells tournament 6-4, 6-4.

The former world number one, and twice a winner in the California desert, Sharapova was one of the tournament's major attractions after missing the last two events.

"I wanted to do well here and not just because I won this event a couple times," Sharapova said. 

"I would have loved to stay longer; it is just not going to happen this year."

Sharapova made six double faults, won just 25 percent of her second serve points and had her serve broken five times.

Recommended

The 20-year-old Osaka won 75 percent of her first-serve points as she needed 95 minutes to win the only night session match.

For Sharapova this loss is another reminder that it's back to the drawing board for the Russian as she makes her way back from a 15-month drugs ban.

This is her second first round loss in a row after she withdrew from the Dubai tournament with a forearm injury.

In her only Grand Slam appearance this year, Sharapova reached the third round of the Australian Open before losing to Angelique Kerber.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report