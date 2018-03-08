Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova suffered a shock defeat on Wednesday to Japanese number 1 Naomi Osaka, losing her opening match at the WTA Indian Wells tournament 6-4, 6-4.

The former world number one, and twice a winner in the California desert, Sharapova was one of the tournament's major attractions after missing the last two events.

"I wanted to do well here and not just because I won this event a couple times," Sharapova said.

"I would have loved to stay longer; it is just not going to happen this year."

Sharapova made six double faults, won just 25 percent of her second serve points and had her serve broken five times.