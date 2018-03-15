FIFA are expected to rubber stamp video assistant referee technology (VAR) for this summer's World Cup despite lingering opposition from within and outside football.

Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, will oversee the governing body's meeting in Bogota happy to give the green light to the system despite a long, personal spell of scepticism.

"VAR is something positive that will bring much more to the transparency of football," said Infantino ahead of the FIFA Council meeting starting on Friday.

"Video refereeing isn't going to be the solution to everything in football. What we want to do is avoid resounding mistakes by referees."

At the World Cup in Russia from June 14-July 15, VAR will be used to judge whether or not a goal has been scored, analyse whether a penalty should be awarded, decide on red cards and rectify if a player has been mistakenly sanctioned.

The game's lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), had decided two weeks ago at its meeting in Zurich to support VAR at the World Cup.

VAR has been on trial since 2016 by around 20 federations including the German Bundesliga and Italian Serie A.

But it has not been universally welcomed with even UEFA, the European governing body, still to be convinced.