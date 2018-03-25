POLITICS
Humiliated Australia loses 3rd test to SAfrica by 322 runs
Australia now trails 2-1 in the series with one test to go and its proud record of having never lost a series in South Africa since 1970 is seriously under threat.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner. / Reuters
March 25, 2018

Arriving and departing to boos from the crowd, Australia's cricketers endured further humiliation on Sunday after being bowled out for 107 and losing to South Africa by 322 runs in the third test, after admitting to cheating a day earlier.

Australia was removed in less than 40 overs in its second innings on Day 4 at Newlands in Cape Town, failing to offer pride-restoring resistance and way off the winning target of 430.

With captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner stepping down from their leadership roles while their involvement in a ball-tampering scandal is fully investigated, Australia looked like a team with its morale shattered.

Smith and Warner played on Sunday but wicketkeeper Tim Paine took over as stand-in captain.

Warner top-scored for the Aussies with 32 and fellow opener Cameron Bancroft, also involved in the tampering plan, made 26 with an opening partnership of 57. They were both booed as they arrived and then trudged off the field, as was Smith, who made just 7.

Away from the reputational damage suffered by Australia from its ball tampering on Day 3, Australia now trails 2-1 in the series with one test to go. Smith is banned for that last test because of his leading role in hatching a plan to cheat in the Cape Town game on Saturday.

Record under threat

Australia's proud record of having never lost a series in South Africa since 1970 is seriously under threat in Johannesburg next week.

South Africa's players had been told to maintain their focus on winning the test amid separate investigations by the International Cricket Council and Cricket Australia into the ball tampering which was planned, carried out and then botched by senior Australian players and Bancroft.

South Africa set Australia a huge task to win by making 373 in the second innings and then cutting through the Australian batsmen mercilessly.

Fast bowler Morne Morkel took 5-23 in Australia's second innings and nine wickets in the match in what is his last series in international cricket.

It was Australia's second-heaviest defeat to South Africa in terms of runs and its heaviest since 1970.

SOURCE:AP
