Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking in Turkey's Black Sea province of Trabzon on Sunday said that ongoing operation in Syria would achieve its goal when Tel Rifaat in northern Aleppo is taken under control

Erdogan was referring to Operation Olive Branch which began on January 20 to clear PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists from the region, successfully liberating the town centre of Afrin on March 18.

Speaking at his governing Justice and Development (AK) Party’s sixth ordinary provincial congress Erdogan said: “God willing, we will achieve this operation’s goal by taking control of Tel Rifaat within a short period.”

The president also urged the US to transfer control of Syria's Manbij from YPG/PKK terrorist organization to the city’s “real owners."

"The US needs to hand over Manbij from YPG/PKK terrorists to its true owners, the Syrian people," Erdogan said.

"If the PKK/YPG terror group is not removed from Manbij, we will be forced to remove them with the support of the local Syrian people," Erdogan said.

“Together with our brothers and sisters, we can raise Manbij’s substructure and superstructure,” he added, emphasising this would allow the people of the region to return their homes.