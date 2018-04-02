Turkey’s TAEK atomic energy authority on Monday granted Russian builder Rosatom a construction license to start work on the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, Anadolu Agency said.

The grant comes a day before a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Ankara, where he and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also attend a ceremony to officially launch Akkuyu’s first unit.

“As a result of the construction license process, an important step in the project started nearly three years ago, being completed ... it has been decided by TAEK to grant a construction license for the construction of the first unit of the Akkuyu Nuclear Plant,” TAEK stated.

The $20 billion, 4,800 megawatt (MW) plant, is part of President Erdogan’s “2023 vision” marking 100 years since the founding of modern Turkey and is intended to reduce Turkey’s dependence on energy imports.

However, since Russia was awarded the contract in 2010, the project has been beset by delays.

Last month, sources familiar with the matter said Akkuyu was likely to miss its 2023 target start-up date, but Rosatom, which is looking for local partners to take a 49 percent stake in the project, said it is committed to the timetable.