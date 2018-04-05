South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma is due to appear in the Durban High Court on Friday to face charges of corruption in a years-old arms deal, as a scandal from the 1990s comes back to haunt him within weeks of his fall from power.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) last month said it would seek to prosecute Zuma on 16 charges, including fraud, racketeering, corruption and money laundering.

The case is a dramatic development on a continent where leaders rarely face their accusers in court.

Zuma, who denies any wrongdoing, is mounting a legal challenge against the decision to prosecute him over his role in the $2.5 billion arms deal.

Thousands of Zuma supporters were expected to march to the court in solidarity with a leader they say is the victim of a politically-motivated witch hunt.

Below are some of the main scandals involving Zuma, South Africa's most divisive president since the end of white minority rule in 1994.

Arms deal

Zuma faces 16 charges — of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money-laundering — relating to 783 instances of alleged wrongdoing in the now $2.5 billion (30 billion rand) arms deal arranged when he was deputy president.

The charges were set aside in 2009, paving the way for Zuma to run for president, but were re-instated in 2016.

South Africa's chief prosecutor decided that Zuma should be prosecuted last month.

Rape accusation

While deputy president of the ANC, Zuma was charged with raping Fezekile "Khwezi" Kuzwayo, the HIV-positive daughter of a friend who had been imprisoned on Robben Island with Zuma during the apartheid era.

Zuma was acquitted in 2006 but was ridiculed after saying he had showered after sex to reduce the risk of contracting HIV.

Nkandla upgrades

Soon after becoming president, it emerged that millions of dollars of public money had been spent on upgrades to Zuma's sprawling country estate, including a swimming pool that one minister justified as a fire-fighting resource.

Zuma weathered a no-confidence vote in parliament over the upgrades and paid back more than $600,000 after unsuccessfully trying to argue his case in the Constitutional Court.