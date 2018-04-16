Turkey’s prime minister on Monday urged Greece to avoid escalating tensions in the wake of another flashpoint incident in the Aegean Sea off the Turkish coast.

“Our coastguard teams did what was necessary and removed the flag,” Binali Yildirim said, following reports that Greek youths late on Sunday tried to plant a flag on an islet near Didim, southwestern Turkey.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Yildirim said Sunday’s incident was similar to events in February over the Kardak islets, in which a Turkish patrol boat rammed into a Greek Coast Guard patrol boat in the Aegean.

"Our advice to Greece would be to stay away from provocations and agitations. We are determined to give the necessary response to such fait accompli," Yildirim said.