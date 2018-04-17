It’s a design strategy that prioritises the purpose of a platform at the expense of its user - "tricks used in websites and apps that make you buy or sign up for things that you didn't mean to" - Dark Patterns. Think the opposite of ‘user-friendly' or maybe just 'user-fiendish'...

There are a number of different dark patterns. We know this because there’s a website dedicated to exposing all of them, called, well, Dark Patterns, as per our opening quote.

My personal favourite is ‘roach motel.’ There’s only an entrance, no exit (a bit like The Godfather but less bloody). Example: when you create an Amazon account everything is nice and easy, but when you try to delete it THERE’S NO WAY OUT (there actually is a way out, it’s just super inconvenient and well hidden).

“That’s so messed up, I hate that, it’s evil,” we hear you say. But is it really? As the authors of this piece, we couldn’t agree on how evil we find dark patterns so we decided to have a debate here instead.

F: As much as I would like to put all dark patterns into the deplorables basket, I believe the issue is much more complicated than that. One of the most common examples of a dark pattern is an e-commerce website that hides the true cost of a product until the very last page, which is checkout. If the UX (user experience design) was made in a way that the user could see the total cost of an item with tax, shipping and additional fees included, the likelihood of that user buying the item would be less. If you scale this to the entire website, we could be talking about a serious reduction in sales and revenue.

D: So what? Obviously the seller (people, businesses, corporations) in the market will do everything in their power to maximise profits. Does that mean we let them? Most advertising is about exploiting the irrationality of human psychology anyway, but dark patterns are cheap shots. They’re not even trying to “convince” (manipulate) you like ads do. They are straight-up hiding information you are likely to look for (such as the ‘unsubscribe’ link under an email). In my opinion, they are unethical for sure. What if your shopping experience or work space was designed in this way, to undermine your interests and to prioritise your employer or seller? Wouldn’t you call this unethical?