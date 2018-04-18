POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Galatasaray women's basketball team wins EuroCup title
Despite a 72-65 loss to Reyer Venezia on Wednesday, the final's first leg performance at home proves enough for Galatasaray to win the title on aggregate.
Galatasaray women's basketball team wins EuroCup title
Players of Galatasaray celebrate after winning the 2018 EuroCup Women final match between Reyer Venezia and Galatasaray in Mestre, Venice, Italy on April 18, 2018. / AA
April 18, 2018

Istanbul's Galatasaray have won the EuroCup women's basketball title on Wednesday evening in Italy.

Despite losing 72-65 to Reyer Venezia in the second leg of the final, Galatasaray won the cup having defeated the Italian club 90-68 at home last week.

Davis Kaela and Petronyte Gintare finished with 21 points and 19 points respectively for Galatasaray.

Gintare also pulled down 13 rebounds.

The EuroCup title marks the second in Galatasaray history. They won the first in 2009.

Earlier in April 2016, Galatasaray Odeabank had become the 2016 Eurocup men's basketball champions after beating France's Strasbourg.

Recommended

Fenerbahce Dogus beat Baskonia 82-73

Istanbul's Fenerbahce Dogus have beaten Spain's Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz 82-73 to go up 1-0 in the EuroLeague quarterfinal playoff series.

The match at Fenerbahce's home Ulker Sports Hall saw a dominant Fenerbahce Dogus from start to finish, as they built a 21-11 first quarter lead and never looked back.

Point guard Brad Wanamaker was the high scorer for Fenerbahce with 16 points. Guard Kostas Sloukas posted double-double with 10 points and 11 assists.

James Nunnally and Jan Vesely also chipped in with 13 points each for Fenerbahce.

The series' second match will be played in Istanbul on April 20.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report