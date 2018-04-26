TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Iranian, Turkish, Russian foreign ministers to meet in Moscow
The foreign ministers will discuss the next steps on co-operation within the framework of the Astana mechanism for Syria.
Iranian, Turkish, Russian foreign ministers to meet in Moscow
Foreign ministers of Iran' Javad Zarif (L), Turkey's Mevlut Cavusoglu (C) and Russia's Sergey Lavrov (R) will meet in Moscow, Russia on April 28. / AA
April 26, 2018

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia and Iran will meet in Moscow on Saturday to discuss co-operation within the framework of the Astana mechanism.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish foreign ministry, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Iran's Javad Zarif, “will focus on all aspects of the co-operation carried out within the framework of the Astana mechanism and elaborate on the steps that could be taken from now on.”

The Astana peace talks were launched on January 23-24, 2017, with the aim of putting an end to violence and improving the humanitarian situation in war-torn Syria.

Recommended

Kazakhstan has hosted eight meetings attended by representatives from the guarantor states – Turkey, Russia and Iran – that brokered a ceasefire in Syria in December 2016, leading to the Astana peace talks running parallel to the UN-sponsored Geneva talks on ending the war.

The conflict in Syria, which has drawn in regional players, erupted in 2011 when the regime of Bashar al Assad cracked down on pro-democracy protests that were part of the regional Arab uprisings.

Since then, the country has been torn apart, with millions displaced internally, millions made refugees, and hundreds of thousands killed.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal