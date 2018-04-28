"I believe we will make a political history on June 24 with record votes both on parliamentary and presidential elections," Erdogan said.

The election will be conducted under state of emergency, imposed following a defeated 2016 coup.

Erdogan last week called the elections more than a year earlier than scheduled as he said Turkey needed a more powerful presidency to confront economic challenges and the war in Syria.

To win in the first round, a candidate needs more than 50 percent of the votes.

Polls indicate a second round is likely to happen and would be on July 8 if necessary.