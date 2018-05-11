TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey holds EFES 2018 military drill with allied countries
As part of the exercise, an exhibition also showcased Turkey's newest locally produced weaponry, which defence industry representatives say is in demand from a number countries.
Turkey holds EFES 2018 military drill with allied countries
Turkish marines take part in a live fire drill during the EFES-2018 Military Exercise near the Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey on May 10, 2018. / Reuters
May 11, 2018

The Efes 2018 Live-Fire Military Drills, one of Turkey's biggest military exercises, kicked off in the Aegean province of Izmir with the attendance of 21 allied countries. 

Dozens of fighter jets, tanks, armoured vehicles, attack helicopters, war ships, and special forces operators from across the world participated in the exercise which is aimed at developing the combined combat capabilities of Turkey's military and regional partners.

An exhibition also showcased Turkey's newest locally produced weaponry, which defence industry representatives say is in demand from a number countries.

And Turkish officials are hoping the successful conclusion of the exercise will highlight the country's role as an emerging global defense industry supplier. 

Recommended

The exercise hosted by the Aegean Army Command of the Turkish Armed Forces will be held in Seferihisar district of Izmir province until May 11.

TRT World's Oubai Shahbandar reports from Turkey's Aegean province of Izmir.  

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal