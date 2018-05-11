The Efes 2018 Live-Fire Military Drills, one of Turkey's biggest military exercises, kicked off in the Aegean province of Izmir with the attendance of 21 allied countries.

Dozens of fighter jets, tanks, armoured vehicles, attack helicopters, war ships, and special forces operators from across the world participated in the exercise which is aimed at developing the combined combat capabilities of Turkey's military and regional partners.

An exhibition also showcased Turkey's newest locally produced weaponry, which defence industry representatives say is in demand from a number countries.

And Turkish officials are hoping the successful conclusion of the exercise will highlight the country's role as an emerging global defense industry supplier.