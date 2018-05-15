Palestinians wounded by Israeli security forces during Monday's anti-occupation protests in Gaza would be treated in Turkey, said the country's health minister on Tuesday.

"We will receive the wounded from Gaza first in Ankara. We have prepared our hospitals according to the conditions of the wounded," minister Ahmet Demircan said.

He said the ministry was co-operating with the Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Armed forces, where all preparations are in place to establish an air corridor to transfer the wounded in Gaza to Turkey.

Demircan said they would bring in the wounded Gazans as soon as the Palestinian side was ready.