The "cave-dwellers" of China's Shanxi have called the shelters carved out of slopes and cliffs home for thousands of years.

Local authorities want the cave-dwellers to swap their homes for apartments in a nationwide campaign to relocate 2.8 million people to new homes this year.

The drive is part of efforts to eliminate extreme poverty by the end of 2020 in China, where about 30 million people live on less than a dollar a day.