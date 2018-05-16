POLITICS
1 MIN READ
China's cave-dwellers resist relocation campaign
Local authorities want "cave-dwellers" to swap their homes for apartments in a nationwide effort to relocate nearly 3 million people. But for many, the caves are home and they want to remain.
China's cave-dwellers resist relocation campaign
Li Caidong, 68, who has lived in a cave his entire life, sits outside his home in Lin county, Shanxi province, China. March 14, 2018. / Reuters
May 16, 2018

The "cave-dwellers" of China's Shanxi have called the shelters carved out of slopes and cliffs home for thousands of years. 

Local authorities want the cave-dwellers to swap their homes for apartments in a nationwide campaign to relocate 2.8 million people to new homes this year.

The drive is part of efforts to eliminate extreme poverty by the end of 2020 in China, where about 30 million people live on less than a dollar a day.

Recommended

The relocations are voluntary, say residents of Lin county, but many see no reason to abandon the cave houses.

TRT World's Yasin Eken explains.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report