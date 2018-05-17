Venezuela will hold its presidential election on Sunday amidst ongoing protests over the years-long economic crisis and chronic shortages of medicine and foodstuffs.

Incumbent leftist leader Nicolas Maduro expected to win, given a boycott by the mainstream opposition whose most popular leaders are barred from running.

TRT World's Juan Carlos Lamas reports.

While polls are mixed and unreliable due to the anticipated larger-than-usual abstention, some show Henri Falcon, one of the candidates, ahead of Maduro.

Here's a look at the three candidates running in the early election.

Nicolas Maduro