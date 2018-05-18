More than 1.3 million refugees in Turkey are benefiting from debit cards issued by the Turkish Red Crescent as part of the UN-backed Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) program.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview, Turkish Red Crescent head Kerem Kinik said Kizilay, the name by which the Turkish Red Crescent is known in Turkey, had been working to respond to humanitarian crises and alleviate human suffering for seven years, since the beginning of the Syrian civil war.

"The ESSN, which is the largest humanitarian multi-purpose cash program globally, is one of the projects we have carried out for the refugees in Turkey in partnership with World Food Program (WFP)," Kinik said late Wednesday.

Launched in late 2016 as part of the ESSN humanitarian assistance program, the Kizilay Card is a special debit card for refugees registered by Turkey's regional migration office directorate.

Under the program, each refugee is given 120 Turkish liras ($28) a month, and they can withdraw money from the atomated teller machines of state lender Halkbank.

Increasing assistance

According to Kinik, more than 1.3 million people and 223,000 households to date have benefitted from the Kizilay card, but the organisation hopes to increase that figure.

"Our initial target was to reach 1.3 million and we've already achieved it, now the new targeted number of beneficiaries is 1.5 million," Kinik said.

Kinik stated that the program is currently set to run to the end of January 2019, but talks are underway in Brussels to extend it for two more years.

"This is a success story. We are working to systematise this success story and make it widespread across the world," Kinik said.

According to UN figures, Turkey currently hosts the highest number of refugees in the world with 3.9 million people, including 3.5 million Syrians.

Syria has been locked in a devastating civil war since early 2011 when the regime cracked down heavily on demonstrators.

While 230,000 refugees live in camps located in southeastern Turkey, the majority live in cities and towns across the country.