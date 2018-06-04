Golden State's high-powered offense was too much for the Cleveland Cavaliers as the Warriors claimed a 122-103 victory in game two of the NBA Finals on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant combined for 59 points in a wire-to-wire victory that puts the defending champions just two wins away from their third championship in four years.

Two-time league MVP Curry ended with nine three-pointers, an NBA Finals record, while dishing out eight assists and grabbing seven rebounds in his 33-point performance.

Despite the offensive fireworks, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said it was an improved defensive effort that led to the win.

"We just played a more intense defensive game tonight than we did in game one," he told reporters.

"It's not about scoring, it's about the defensive intensity.

"We're happy with the way we played. But we know this is just getting started."

Surprise starter JaVale McGee ignited the home crowd by hammering down some alley-oops to give the Warriors an early lead.

Coming off a tough loss in game one, the Cavs stayed within striking distance for most of the contest until a flurry of second-half three pointers by Curry overwhelmed the visitors and sealed the win.

LeBron was good but not great