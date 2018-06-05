PKK-linked YPG militants will be disarmed under a roadmap drawn up by Turkey and the US for the group to leave Syria's Manbij, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

The roadmap on Manbij was announced after a meeting on Monday between Cavusoglu and his US counterpart Mike Pompeo in Washington DC.

The deal focuses on the withdrawal of the YPG from the northern Syrian city and bringing stability to the region.

"Once [the implementation of the] Manbij model is completed, a similar model [is] to be applied to other areas of Syria occupied by the terrorist YPG group," Cavusoglu told reporters in southern Antalya province.

The Turkish foreign minister said the roadmap was not "an international agreement" but rather "a bilateral roadmap."

"No third country will have a say in the Turkey-US deal whether it is France, United Kingdom or Belgium," he added.