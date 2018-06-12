Turkey along with other partner countries launched on Tuesday the historic Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project in the central Turkish city of Eskisehir.

The inauguration of the project was performed jointly by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and Mustafa Akinci, president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Speaking at the ceremony, Erdogan called TANAP the fruit of the shared vision of the countries involved in the project and said it would pave the way for similar future projects.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more.

A historic step

“The political and economic stability ensured over the last 16 years in Turkey has played a very significant role in realising TANAP in such a short time,” Erdogan said, referring to the era governed by the Justice and Development (AK) Party.

Calling it a historic step for the countries of the region, he added, "We are opening the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline, the backbone of the southern gas corridor, which we call the Silk Road of energy."

Erdogan said the project was made possible primarily due to good Turkish-Azeri relations, based on mutual trust. He added that the harmonisation and understanding among producer, transit, consumer countries, and companies also sped up the process.

Noting TANAP’s starting capacity of 16 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas, he said 6 billion of that will go to Turkey and the rest to Europe.