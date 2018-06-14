TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish army chief, NATO general discuss Manbij roadmap
If the Manbij model is successfully implemented, eastern Syria could eventually become a joint US-Turkish zone of influence.
US troops look towards the border with Turkey from a small outpost near the town of Manbij, in northern Syria, February 17, 2018. / AP
June 14, 2018

Turkey's Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Curtis Scaparotti on Wednesday discussed the Turkish-US Manbij roadmap over the phone.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Turkish General Staff Akar and Scaparrotti also addressed the security situation in the north of Syria and security issues related to the Manbij-focused roadmap.

The Manbij roadmap was announced after a meeting in Washington last week between Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The deal focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the northern Syrian city and on stability in the region.

Should the model prove a success, Turkey will push for a similar arrangement in eastern Syria.

If the Manbij model is successfully implemented, eastern Syria could eventually become a joint US-Turkish zone of influence.

