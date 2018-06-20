The largest tribe in the northern Syrian city of Manbij said on Tuesday it supports the Turkish troops patrolling the region and expects the US to fulfill its commitment.

In a statement, the Elbubanna tribe said, “We are following closely the implementation of the Manbij roadmap reached by Turkey and the US."

"We as the biggest tribe in Manbij support the patrolling of Turkish troops, which will play a major role in ensuring stability and security, on behalf of all our members inside and outside Manbij and on behalf of all free tribes."

“The US is required to fulfill its commitment to withdraw all YPG/PKK terrorists from Manbij to east of the Euphrates so that people who escaped from Manbij are able to return to their home."