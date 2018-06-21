Turkey took delivery of its first two F-35 fighter jet at a ceremony in Texas on Thursday, despite opposition from the US Senate.

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports.

Ankara plans to get 100 F-35 fighter jets in the coming years, and as part of this deal 30 aircraft were ordered.

Officials from the Turkish Undersecretariat for Defence Industries, Turkish companies involved in the project and Lockheed Martin representatives attended the ceremony at the Lockheed Martin Corporation in Texas.

Turkey has been in the F-35 programme since the beginning of 1999, and the Turkish defence industry has taken an active role in the production of the aircraft.

A 'great asset'

The aircraft is expected to boost the Turkish Air Force with its superior capabilities such as the latest sensors and an advanced radar system.

Officials said the first F-35 fighter jet delivered to Turkey will be assigned to the Luke Air Force Base in Arizona for pilot training.

Speaking at the ceremony, Turkish Major General Reha Ufuk Er said that the F-35 is a "great asset to thwart future threats, and it will improve Turkey's air capacity."

The second aircraft will be delivered in the forthcoming days; the third and fourth one will be delivered in March 2019. These aircraft will stay in the US during the Turkish pilots' training period.

The fifth and sixth fighter jets will be directly sent to Turkey once their productions are finalised in November 2019.