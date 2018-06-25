The UEFA Club Financial Control Body on Monday has decided to review the settlement agreement with Turkey's Galatasaray over its financial situation.

"In light of the recent decision of the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) Chief Investigator to conclude a settlement agreement with Galatasaray SK, the Chairman of the CFCB, Jose Narciso da Cunha Rodrigues, has decided to send the decision for review by the Adjudicatory Chamber," the UEFA said in a statement on Monday.

"This announcement does not pre-judge in any way the result of the review to be conducted by the Adjudicatory Chamber of the CFCB," UEFA added.

On June 13, UEFA and Galatasaray reached a four-year settlement agreement which covers the seasons 2018/19, 2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22 as the club was not in compliance with the break-even requirement.