TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Syrian refugees in Turkey relieved by Erdogan triumph
As the war across the border in Syria rages on, there's now an estimated 3.5 million Syrian refugees in Turkey who were threatened with deportation by opposition parties during recent election campaigns.
Syrian refugees in Turkey relieved by Erdogan triumph
Syrian refugee children ride a bicycle in Elbeyli refugee camp near the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey, on December 1, 2016. / Reuters
June 25, 2018

While millions of Turkish people celebrated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's election victory, Syrians in the border areas of southeastern Turkey have also breathed a sigh of relief.

Cevidan Inzi, who is originally Turkish but married a Syrian and lived in the Syrian border town of Jarablus until the war, now lives in Turkey’s Gaziantep with her grandchildren and surviving son. She lost her other son at the hands of Daesh.

Her surviving son, Mustafa al Hamad Abu Marouf, gained residency two years ago and voted in the elections on the weekend. “We voted for the AK Party and President Erdogan, because when Syrians needed it we were given a home. In the campaigning some of the opposition parties were using very negative messages and Syrians were scared from this election,” he says.

Recommended

TRT World 's Middle East correspondent Sara Firth has more from southeastern Turkey.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal