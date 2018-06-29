The United States President Donald Trump withdrew his country from five significant international agreements since he took the oath of office in January 2017.

The agreements he turned his back against include his election campaign pledges. The decisions have triggered both domestic and international concerns, and some have even led to violent clashes.

For instance, his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem claimed over 100 Palestinian lives and injured 11,000 more and also angered several countries. The move also violated the United Nations 1967 resolution, which asks Israel to vacate all the occupied territories of Palestine and work toward building peace in the region.

His decision was even criticised by American citizens.

Here are five other controversial decisions by Trump.

Withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement

In June last year, Trump didn’t lose any time after he took office and withdrew the US from the Paris Agreement, a commitment by countries across the world to curb climate change and global warming.

Trump justified the exit by citing "draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes" on the US.

However, he said the US will begin renegotiating to re-enter the accord but on his own terms. He said that as the treaty currently stood, the US was the biggest loser, but that other countries were not carrying their weight. He referred specifically to China and India.

He said if the US did not pull out, it would be "hamstrung" by the treaty, costing it 2.7 million jobs by 2025.

Withdrawal from Trans-Pacific Partnership

Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the pact early last year under his "America First" policy, reversing decades-old trade policies, hoping to bring jobs back to the US.

Led by the United States, the TPP was aimed at tying together the economies of 12 countries in what would have become the largest trading bloc in the world.

Japan, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, Peru and Chile are the other members of the pact – all located on the edge of the Pacific Ocean.

Under the agreement, the member countries would have gradually removed import tariffs and by 2030, goods would have flowed into their ports without any restriction.

Besides boosting trade and economic growth, the pact would have helped increase wages and uplift working conditions for labour in countries like Vietnam as all members were required to follow common regulations.

Together, these countries make up 40 percent of the global economic output and one-third of its trade, making it the strongest economic partnership.

Trump's predecessor Barack Obama said the Trump administration was joining "a small handful of nations that reject the future" by withdrawing from the Paris climate change pact.

Withdrawal from UNESCO