Turkey will not cut off trade ties with Iran at the behest of other countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday, after the United States told countries to cut all imports of Iranian oil.

Washington has told its allies to cut imports of Iranian oil by November, a senior State Department official said this week, as President Donald Trump looks to cut off funding to Iran. Trump in May said his administration was withdrawing from the "defective" 2015 nuclear deal agreed by Iran and six world powers.

"If the United States' decisions are aimed at peace and stability, then we'll support them, but we don't have to follow every decision."

Cavusoglu said that where decisions were taken unilaterally by the US without consulting its allies, including Turkey, it could not expect those allies to always comply or agree.

"Being allies doesn't mean following every decision word for word," Cavusoglu told broadcaster NTV in an interview.

He said that Turkey also has its problems with Iran but that no nation, including the US, gains from instability in Iran.

"Iran is an important neighbour, and we have economic ties. We are not going to cut off our trade ties with Iran because other countries told us so."

He said he believed that the US was following the Israeli lead in its actions towards Iran.