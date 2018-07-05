US aircraft manufacturing giant Boeing Co will buy a controlling stake in the commercial aircraft arm of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA under a new $4.75-billion joint venture, the companies said on Thursday, cementing a global passenger jet duopoly.

The new company, encompassing Embraer's commercial aircraft and services businesses, should make Boeing the market leader for smaller passenger jets, creating stiffer competition for the CSeries aircraft program designed by Canada's Bombardier Inc and backed by European rival Airbus SE.

The deal valued Embraer's commercial aircraft operations, the world's third-largest, at $4.75 billion and Boeing's 80-percent ownership stake in the joint venture at $3.8 billion, the companies said.

Pay in cash

Boeing is expected to pay for its share of the venture in cash, according to a person familiar with the matter. The statement gave no indication of any payment Boeing was making under the deal.

Embraer will hold the remaining 20 percent of the venture and keep control of its defence and business jet operations. Concern over US influence in Brazilian military programmes had raised red flags in Brasilia, which could still veto the deal.

However, recent signals from Brazil's President Michel Temer and military officials suggested the government was satisfied with the new structure of the tie-up, as long as Brazilian jobs were maintained and Embraer continued to develop new technology.

With timely approval from the government, regulators and shareholders, Boeing and Embraer said they expected to close the deal by the end of next year.