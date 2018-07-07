Hosts Russia have already defied the odds in reaching the last eight and now fans look up to them again as they face Croatia in the third quarter-final match on Saturday in Sochi.

Both the teams are preparing hard to halt each other's progress further to secure to book their berth in the semi finals.

Belgium knocked Brazil out of the World Cup with a 2-1 win in the quarter-final clash. They became the second team to book their place in the semi-finals in Russia.