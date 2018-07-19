A Turkish court has ruled that an American pastor facing terrorism and spying charges should remain in custody during his upcoming trial.

Andrew Brunson, a Christian pastor from North Carolina who has lived in Turkey for more than two decades, was indicted on charges of helping the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation, the group that carried out the defeated coup in Turkey which killed at least 250 people and injured nearly 2,200, as well as supporting the outlawed PKK terror organisation.

Brunson, who denies the charges, faces up to 35 years in jail if found guilty.

"It is really hard to stay in jail and be separated from my wife and children," Brunson, wearing a black suit and a white shirt, told the court in Turkish.

"There is no concrete evidence against me. The disciples of Jesus suffered in his name, now it is my turn. I am an innocent man on all these charges. I reject them. I know why I am here. I am here to suffer in Jesus's name."

US President Donald Trump late on Wednesday said in a tweet that Erdogan "should do something to free this wonderful Christian husband & father," saying that Brunson has "been held hostage far too long."

The US Senate passed a bill last month including a measure that prohibits Turkey from buying F-35 Joint Strike Fighter jets because of Brunson's imprisonment and Turkey's purchase of Russia's S-400 air defence system.

However, last month Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told Turkish news channel Star TV on that the US Senate decision to block the sale would not affect its delivery.

“[US Senate decision] would not affect the delivery of F-35s,” Yildirim said in an interview to Turkish news channel Star TV that was reported by the state-run Anadolu News Agency.

A few days later, the company took delivery of the first of the jets.