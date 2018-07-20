Liverpool signed Brazil international Alisson from AS Roma on Thursday, smashing the world record for a goalkeeper in a deal worth up to 72.5 million euros ($84 million).

The previous record was 53 million euros ($61.7 million) paid by Juventus for Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

"I'm really happy, it's a dream come true to wear such a prestigious shirt for a club of this size that is used to always winning," said Alisson.

"A huge step"

"In terms of my life and my career, it's a huge step for me being part of this club and this family," Alisson added.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said the opportunity to sign "one of the world’s best goalkeepers" was too good to turn down.

“At one point in the last few weeks it came up, the opportunity to sign one of the world’s best goalkeepers - then it’s not a long thought, to be honest, it’s only that you need to have a little talk with the owners! They were quite excited, so we did it.