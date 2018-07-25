President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said he will discuss developments in Syria with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin during his upcoming trip to South Africa.

Speaking at a news conference in the capital Ankara prior to his departure for Johannesburg, where he will attend the BRICS Summit, Erdogan said: "Developments in Syria, whether in Tal Rifat or Manbij, are not going as desired."

“The only places that are going in the desired direction are Afrin, Jarablus and Al Bab."

Erdogan said issues in Idlib and Daraa would also be addressed during his meeting with Putin. "Anything can happen in these places at any time."

Last month, the Syrian regime with Russian air support – launched a major military operation in Daraa, allowing it and its allies to establish control over most of Syria’s border with Jordan.