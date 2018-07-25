US Pastor Andrew Craig Brunson, who is facing terror charges in Turkey, has been put under house arrest, according to a Turkish court ruling on Wednesday.

Brunson was arrested in the Aegean province of Izmir in December 2016.

He was charged with committing crimes, including spying for the PKK terror group and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), the group behind the defeated coup attempt of July 2016.

The Izmir 2nd High Criminal Court decided to turn Brunson's detention into house arrest due to his "health problems."