The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) provided a $3.6-billion loan package for the Turkish energy and transportation sector, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Thursday.

"The $3.6 billion loan package from Chinese financial institutions for energy and transportation sector investments private sector, public institutions and banks has been completed," Albayrak said in a tweet.

Albayrak also described his negotiations during a visit to China as "fruitful."